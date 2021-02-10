PTA takes up suspension of Pak users’ accounts with Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The PTA has taken up the blocking of Pakistani users' accounts, tweeting about the right to self-determination of the people of Indian-held Kashmir with the Twitter administration. The PTA has received 369 complaints from users regarding blocking/suspension of their Twitter accounts. After an analysis, the PTA reported 280 valid accounts/handles ostensibly suspended for posting in support of the rights of IHK people. The PTA has raised its concerns with the Twitter administration that under Indian influence, the social media platform is not only depriving Pakistani users of their fundamental rights but also violating its own community guidelines. Twitter has been asked to review its biased approach towards Pakistani users by unblocking accounts which are advocating rights of the oppressed people of IHK.