Presidential ordinance: PPP to move high court, become party to case in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday announced challenging the presidential ordinance about open ballot for Senate elections in the high court and becoming party to the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The decision was taken in a telephonic conversation between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and party’s Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Tuesday. Nayyar Bukhari said the presidential ordinance was based on mala fide intentions and the PPP would use all constitutional and legal options against it. Bilawal, while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday had said the PTI government was attempting to make the Senate election controversial like the 2018 general elections, adding that the Sindh government would challenge the presidential ordinance on the open ballot in the court. It was also decided that whenever the government would lay the presidential ordinance in either house of the Parliament, the opposition would move the motion to reject it.