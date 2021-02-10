Shad Muhammad appointed BTAA chairperson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Shad Muhammad, a retired BS-21 officer, as acting chairperson, Benami Transaction Adjudicating Authority (BTAA).
According to FBR notification issued here Tuesday, Shad Muhammad a retired BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services has presently posted as Member, BTAA. He assumed the charge of the post.