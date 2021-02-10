European court faults Turkey

STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled against Turkey in the case of a girl who was forced into prostitution from the age of 12, saying she was not given sufficient legal protection and support.

The ECHR said the girl, identified only as N.C. and born in January 1990, had in July 2002 been forced by two women into prostitution. In January 2003 she lodged a criminal complaint against the pair, as well as the men with whom she had had sexual relations.

Twenty-eight people were put on trial, but after 35 hearings the process ended with three defendants acquitted for lack of evidence, and lenient sentences handed to others, the court said.