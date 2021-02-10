UK’s Winchester College to admit girls for first time

LONDON: Winchester College, one of Britain’s oldest and most prestigious private schools, will open its ancient doors to girls for the first time in its six-century history, it announced on Tuesday.

The school, founded in 1382 in Hampshire, southern England, said the move was part of "a new vision and significant programme of change". Britain’s other famous top fee-paying schools such as Eton and Harrow still only admit boys and have faced calls to change the policy. Winchester, which counts finance minister Rishi Sunak among its former students, currently educates around 700 students who are so-called "boarders" living on-site.