‘PDM gang of corrupt crocodiles, directionless’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday the long march would prove a nightmare for the PDM, adding that opposition is unable to hold a long march as it is directionless.

In a statement, she said the long march would remain unsuccessful like the resignation threat. March 26 is far and the corrupt cabal is striving to save its looted money only, she added. “In fact, PDM is a gang of corrupt crocodiles having no political future. Similarly, the troika of Maulana, prince and so-called queen could not deceive each other any further and the PDM would disintegrate like a house of cards. People have also recognized the looters and the negative politics of this cabal has come to an end,” concluded the SACM.