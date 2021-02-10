Punjab govt de-notifies 2 ATCs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: The Punjab government has abolished two anti-terrorism courts.
According to details, The Additional Secretary Home Department has issued a notification to abolish two Anti-Terrorism Courts, including Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi and Anti-Terrorism Court Sargodha.
“The governor of Punjab is pleased to de-notify the following anti-terrorism courts in Punjab with immediate effect,” says the notification. The employees and resources of the de-notified ATCs shall be placed at the disposal of the Home Department for their adjustments.