Punjab govt de-notifies 2 ATCs

LAHORE: The Punjab government has abolished two anti-terrorism courts.

According to details, The Additional Secretary Home Department has issued a notification to abolish two Anti-Terrorism Courts, including Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi and Anti-Terrorism Court Sargodha.

“The governor of Punjab is pleased to de-notify the following anti-terrorism courts in Punjab with immediate effect,” says the notification. The employees and resources of the de-notified ATCs shall be placed at the disposal of the Home Department for their adjustments.