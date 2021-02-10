Senate chairman, NA speaker agree to complete legislation soon

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser agreed to complete the pending legislation as early as possible, as they decided to continue effective coordination and cooperation in future as well.

This was decided during a meeting Tuesday between National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in his chamber. During the meeting, legislation and other issues were discussed in both the houses. According to the Senate Secretariat, Sanjrani noted that there had been exemplary cooperation between the two Houses of the Parliament in legislative and administrative matters.

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, chief whip of the Senate and Muhammad Amir Dogar, chief whip of the National Assembly were also present in the meeting. “All the parliamentary leaders had fully supported in running both the Houses smoothly. They said they are committed to continuing the proceedings of the Houses in a peaceful manner with the cooperation of the parliamentary leaders. They also agreed that in the sessions convened on the requisition of the opposition, in consultation with the parliamentary leaders, the legislators would be given adequate time to express their views. Both were confident that legislators will likely take care of the sanctity of the Parliament.