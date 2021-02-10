close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
4 Afghan civil servants killed in Kabul ambush

KABUL: Militants shot dead four government employees in central Kabul Tuesday, police said, in the latest rush-hour violence to rock the capital as Afghanistan´s spy agency said it had busted a "terrorist cell" involved in targeted killings.

The Afghan capital has seen near-daily attacks during the busy morning commute, targeting prominent figures including politicians, journalists, activists, judges, and religious scholars. Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters that gunmen had opened fire on a vehicle carrying staff from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, killing four.

