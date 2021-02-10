close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
February 10, 2021

More health workers vaccinated against corona

February 10, 2021

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday inoculated 152 health workers in ongoing anti-corona vaccination.

Sharing the data of vaccination, KP Health Department said as many as 252 frontline workers were

vaccinated in five major hospitals of provincial metropolis, 220 in Swat, 89 in Mardan, 52 in Nowshehra while 41 were vaccinated in Kohat.

The frontline health workers of eight most affected districts of the province were vaccinated during the drive.

