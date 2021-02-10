Fertilizer sector seeks exemption from Income Tax provisions

ISLAMABAD: The fertilizer sector has asked the government to grant exemption from Income Tax provisions under the Finance Act 2020.

The fertilizer sector has made a presentation before FBR high-ups, arguing that the fertilizer manufacturers are facing challenges with the implementation of the recent provisions of Section 21(q) of the Income Tax Ordinance inserted through the Finance Act 2020 coupled with provisions of Section 73(4) of Sales Tax Act. These provisions led to a significant increase in the fertilizer manufacturing and import cost. The FBR has granted exemption from GST Act 73 (4) subject to providing information about the dealers. The industry has already submitted the required information and expected the FBR to consider the request for exemption from ITO 21 (q) on the same basis.

Under the provisions of both Section 21(q) of the ITO and Section 73(4) of the Act, the FBR has been empowered to exempt certain persons or class of persons by notification in the official gazette. The industry, therefore, seeks exemption hereunder, based on following industry specific circumstances and the ensuing hardships faced by industry dealers with Sales Tax registration: firstly, the fertilizer industry operates with a simple value chain, where dealers operate on very limited margins to the extent of 2-3% of sale price. Secondly, almost all the dealers are fully registered for Income Tax purposes and are subject to minimum tax regime under Section 113 of the Income Tax Ordinance. Tax is withheld by manufacturers/commercial importers at 0.7% of sale price for income tax filers. For non-filers, there is already a higher tax deduction of 1.4%. Thirdly, due to minimal value addition and margins, majority of the Sales Tax is collected upfront at the time of initial sale by the manufacturers/commercial importers. Fourthly, the end customer of our industry is farmer who has a reluctance to submit his CNIC or NTN number at the time of purchase.

The FBR has been informed that there exists anomaly in tax laws with respect to fertilizer industry dealers. A registered dealer in case of sale to a registered customer/sub-dealer would be subject to minimum tax @ 4.5% of the revenue where the sub-dealer’s annual turnover is more than Rs 100m per annum.

On the other hand, if a registered dealer sells the commodity to a farmer and is unable to declare the farmer’s CNIC/NTN details in the return, all of his input tax attributable to such sales would be disallowed. Thus, in either case, the dealer’s costs would increase exorbitantly, leading to an ultimate increase in farmers’ costs. It may also be noticed that fertilizer dealers are taxed at much higher rates than the other sectors like cement, sugar, cigarettes and FMCGs (0.25%). As a result of these anomalies in tax laws coupled with implementation challenges, the dealers are not willing to register, resulting in a significant rise in cost of important agri inputs.

Keeping in view the legal facts, the fertilizers industry has asked the FBR that specific exemption be granted to the manufacturers and importers from the provisions of Section 21(q) of the ITO on the lines of exemption granted from GST Act 73(4). This would enable the industry to continue to sell fertilizers at current pricing level. The Fertilizer industry has also approached the Ministry of Finance on the matter and has recommended following proposals for implementation by way of budgetary amendments. The proposals would help the government increase revenues to the intended levels through a much simplified manner from a sector already documented for Income Tax purposes.