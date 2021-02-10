Several senior officials reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday carried out postings and transfers of several senior officials in a fresh round of reshuffle.

A notification issued by the Establishment Department, said Ikramullah Khan, director-general-cum-secretary, PERRA, Abbottabad, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.

Akhtar Saeed Turk, additional secretary, finance department, was named special secretary (Reg), Establishment Department, against the vacant post.

Mahmood Aslam, the Khyber deputy commissioner, was directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Muhammad Abid Khan, the Mardan deputy commissioner, was named special secretary, planning and development department, against the vacant post. Sadaat Hassan, Lower Dir deputy commissioner, was directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Suhail Khan, director-general, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, was named Malakand deputy commissioner.

Rehan Gul Khattak, the Malakand deputy commissioner, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.

Captain (retired) Khalid Mehmood, awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, was named Peshawar deputy commissioner.

Muhammad Ali Asghar, the Peshawar deputy commissioner, was asked to assume the charge of the additional secretary, finance department. Mansoor Arshad, the Hangu deputy commissioner, was named Khyber deputy commissioner.Captain (Retired) Aun Haider Gondal, deputy secretary-cum-PSO to KP chief secretary, was directed to take charge of Lower Dir deputy commissioner.

Habibullah Arif, additional secretary, Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare Department, was named Mardan deputy commissioner.