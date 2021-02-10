People have rejected politics of corruption

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday asked JUI-F Amir and PDM chief Fazlur Rehman what was his opinion about his son who was also a Member of the National Assembly.

“Maulana Sahib, your son is also in the same National Assembly. What do you think of him? Your son’s seat is halal and political opponents are haram. Such political fatwas reveal your intentions and double standard,” he said in a tweet.

The minister claimed that every PDM deadline was dead.

“Truth be told, the date of ‘Prevention of Corruption’ March has been announced to cover up the regret of not resigning. The politics of corruption has been rejected by the people of Pakistan,” Shibli said.

“The people are not and will not be with any of their movements,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said crime, politics and democracy were linked in Pakistan and that even now rates were being fixed for the upcoming Senate polls.

Speaking at a news conference here along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, he defended the ordinance for open balloting in the Senate elections and said this was not the first time, as rates were fixed in the past too and conscience was sold and money made.

He also referred to the video viral on the sale and purchase of votes.

“The power of democracy does not come from a tank, artillery or gun but when people understand that the system is for our betterment and the moral strength of the House. That is the real power of democracy,” he remarked.

He contended that people should respect parliamentarians but now there were controversial statements about the elections in the Senate in the meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He pointed out that in the Charter of Democracy, the opposition parties had agreed on transparency in the Senate elections but now when it was time to ensure transparency in the Senate elections, they said promulgation of the ordinance was a big conspiracy.

The minister said the government could have many options in this heinous game but it stood for transparency.

“If the opposition says the government is nervous, then it is their misunderstanding,” he said.

Asad clarified that it was in the manifesto of PTI that it will bring reforms by using its constitutional right and that is why they took the bill in the assembly and the whole nation saw the spectacle of the opposition.

He said if elections to the Senate were held in a transparent manner, some members of the National Assembly would lose their ‘jobs’.

Replying to a question, the minister said the government will accept whatever decision was made by the Supreme Court.

The minister said electoral reforms were agreed upon with the PML-N in 2014 but then it ignored the agreement.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the PPP and PML-N were opposing open voting in the Senate in order to use money or do horse-trading.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that the PPP leadership had done massive horse-trading during the Senate elections in 2018 and also won one seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said the PTI had carried out a thorough investigation and ousted those lawmakers who were found involved in horse-trading during the Senate elections.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar castigated the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for opposing the government’s earnest move to eliminate the practice of horse-trading in the country’s politics.

In a tweet, he said the so-called PDM was the main beneficiary of horse-trading which was a deplorable and sad reality of Pakistani politics.

He lauded the endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan for stopping horse-trading in high political positions.