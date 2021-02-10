US Senate votes to go ahead with Trump’s second impeachment trial

WASHINGTON: The US Senate voted on Tuesday to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defense arguments that it was unconstitutional.

Defense lawyers had argued that Trump should not face a trial in the Senate for inciting insurrection because he was no longer president.

But the Senate voted 56-44 to proceed with the trial, with six Republicans joining Democratic lawmakers.

The proceedings will resume at noon ET tomorrow when the House managers and Trump’s defense team have been allotted up to 16 hours over two days to present their cases.

The historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump opened in the US Senate, with prosecutors vowing to win a conviction based on the “cold, hard facts” of the January storming of the US Capitol. Former President Trump’s lawyers argued against the constitutionality of the impeachment trial.

Kicking off with days of argument on whether Trump incited insurrection on January 6 — the trial charges into unprecedented constitutional territory as the first of a former president.

Prosecutors began by playing an extensive montage of video showing Trump urging a crowd of his supporters to “fight like hell” — before the fired-up mob surged towards the Capitol and breached its barriers.

“Our case is based on cold, hard facts. It´s all about the facts,” lead House prosecutor Jamie Raskin told the trial. The Democrats’ 13-minute video concluded with Trump’s deleted tweet on Jan. 6, saying that “these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away.” “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there’s no such thing,” Raskin argued. Capitol riot video shows clear impeachable offense, lead House impeachment manager says “It´s our solemn constitutional duty to conduct a fair and honest impeachment trial of the charges against former president Trump — the gravest charges ever brought against a president of the United States in American history,” Democratic Majority leader Chuck Schumer declared as proceedings got underway.

Trump’s team has contended that the impeachment trial itself is unconstitutional, while arguing that Trump did not incite the rioters and that his speech about the election was protected by the First Amendment. Trump’s lawyer Bruce Castor argued against the constitutionality of the impeachment trial. Castor warned that a second impeachment trial in 13 months would “open the floodgates” to future impeachments, even making the unfounded rhetorically suggestion that former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder could be impeached. After Castor deferred to Trump’s other lawyer David Schoen, the tone of the defense team changed starkly. Schoen charged that Democrats were using impeachment as a political “blood sport” to try to keep Trump from running for office again.

News Desk adds: Earlier, the Senate voted to adopt the rules agreed upon by leadership to govern the trial. “It has been agreed to by House managers, the former President’s counsel, and co-sponsored by the Republican leader, it is bipartisan,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he introduced the organizing resolution, according to CNN. The organizing resolution sets the schedule for the trial.

After four hours of debate today on the constitutional question, there will be a vote at a simple majority threshold to affirm the proceedings constitutionality. After that, each side has up to 16 hours for presentation.

Then there are four hours for senators’ questions. If there’s a request for witnesses by the House impeachment managers, there will be two hours of debate after the question period, followed by a vote on whether to call a witness. There will then be four hours of closing arguments, evenly divided.

Then the vote on conviction or acquittal. GOP senators at lunch discussed the possibility trial could be done Saturday night with a final vote then, per two senators.

Outside, thousands of National Guard troops deployed in the aftermath of the debacle continue to patrol, while hastily thrown up fences barricade the area from ordinary Americans — visible proof that the aftershocks of the Trump era continue to rumble.

Trump becomes the first president ever to face two impeachment trials.

A second acquittal is all but certain for Trump. Democrats hold 50 of the 100 Senate seats and Vice President Kamala Harris is able to cast a tie-breaking vote. But it would take a two-thirds majority for a conviction, meaning at least 17 Republican senators would have to join.