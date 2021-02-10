Drive launched to plant 2.2m extra saplings in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has been extending its logistic and other support to the Forest department to plant an extra 2.2 million of saplings during a tree plantation drive launched formally here on Tuesday. “We have adopted a conceptual idea of ‘Cradle a Tree’ to ensure that each and every individual, particularly settled in the urban parts of district receive a sapling and plant it,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan told the inaugural ceremony of a tree plantation drive.