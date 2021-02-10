Drive launched to plant 2.2m extra saplings in Mansehra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The district administration has been extending its logistic and other support to the Forest department to plant an extra 2.2 million of saplings during a tree plantation drive launched formally here on Tuesday. “We have adopted a conceptual idea of ‘Cradle a Tree’ to ensure that each and every individual, particularly settled in the urban parts of district receive a sapling and plant it,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan told the inaugural ceremony of a tree plantation drive.