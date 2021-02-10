Court allows Mansehra traders to hold elections

MANSEHRA: The Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has set aside the ruling of the Labour Court Haripur and allowed the Mansehra traders to hold their elections.

After hearing counsels, Justice Ibrahim Khan set aside the Labour Court Haripur’s order which was announced on October 12, 2020.The judge in his ruling said that the revision petition against the impugned order passed by the presiding officer labour court Haripur was against the law and norms of the justice and was liable to be set aside.The petitioners in the case traders, Fayyaz Solaria and Sheikh Kamran told reporters that traders had been deprived of their legal right of electing the representatives.