Five labourers injured in Dasu firing incident

MANSEHRA: Five labourers were injured when the security guards opened fire after a group of locals tried to enter the Dasu Dam’s tunnel in Ochar Nullah area in Upper Kohistan district on Tuesday, sources said. The sources said that a joint jirga attended by the deputy commissioner, labourers’ representatives, former lawmaker and local elders decided to lodge FIR of the firing incident.

The sources added that the incident occurred after the Wapda’s guards allegedly opened fire to disperse a group of locals who were attempting to sneak into the Dasu Dam’s tunnel. “The situation on the ground is peaceful as the jirga held to defuse the tension has decided to lodge an FIR of the incident. The jirga helped open the Karakoram Highway, which was blocked to traffic at two places following the firing incident,” Arif Javed, the district police officer, told reporters.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of locals attempted to enter into the tunnel seeking jobs in the Dasu Dam project. The guards deputed by Wapda, which is building the dam, tried to forbid the protesters not to proceed into the tunnel but they didn’t pay heed to them.

Five labourers working around the tunnel received injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital from where they were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.The jirga, attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai, District Police Officer Arif Javed, former MPA Abdul Sattar Khan and labourers’ representatives, agreed to ensure the smooth execution of the work on the dam. “We don’t want to create hurdles in the execution of this mega energy project,” Abdul Sattar Khan told the jirga.