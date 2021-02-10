Developers of illegal societies to be penalised: Basharat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said those who developed illegal housing societies in the province would have to face punishment and on the directive of prime minister as protection to the savings of the poor people would be ensured. He was chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development on Tuesday.