Wed Feb 10, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 10, 2021

Developers of illegal societies to be penalised: Basharat

National

Our Correspondent Â 
February 10, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said those who developed illegal housing societies in the province would have to face punishment and on the directive of prime minister as protection to the savings of the poor people would be ensured. He was chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development on Tuesday.

