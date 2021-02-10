Meesha case adjourned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A magisterial court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case against singer Meesha Shafi and seven others by February 25. The case was registered against them for allegedly running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.
The court has directed the FIA to submit challan against Meesha Shafi. In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.