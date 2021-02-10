Meesha case adjourned

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case against singer Meesha Shafi and seven others by February 25. The case was registered against them for allegedly running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The court has directed the FIA to submit challan against Meesha Shafi. In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.