Verdict on mentally ill death row prisoners today

LAHORE: The Supreme Court is set to announce on Wednesday (today) a reserved judgement on a point whether a mentally ill death row prisoner can be executed.

Headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, a five-judge bench would announce the judgement at the Lahore registry. Other members of the bench include Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

The bench had on Jan 7 reserved its verdict after marathon hearings on three appeals pertaining to as many as mentally ill prisoners on death row amid a consensus from the amicus curiae and advocate generals that mentally ill inmates should not be executed.

Mentally ill prisoners Kanizan Bibi, Imdad Ali and Ghulam Abbas have respectively spent years on death row while exhibiting acute symptoms of the illness. During the last hearing, the advocate generals of all the provinces along with an additional attorney general on behalf of the federal government told the bench that mentally ill persons should not be handed the death penalty and should not be executed.