Sarwar rules out mid-term polls

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said even if the opposition stages countless long marches, the midterm elections are out of question. The ordinance to stop horse-trading in Senate elections is a reflection of peopleâ€™s aspirations.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Ch Sarwar said the government wanted transparency in the Senate elections, adding to ensure transparency the government has brought the ordinance and the matter is now in the Supreme Court. The PTI government will respect the verdict of the Supreme Court, he reiterated.

The governor said unfortunately, the opposition wants the continuity of horse-trading in the Senate elections while the government wants to eliminate it completely. The opposition should keep in mind that the elections will be held in 2023 and its protests canâ€™t dislodge the government. It is an irony that, in retrospect, the parties that had opposed horse-trading are now supporting it, he added. Ch Sarwar said that elimination of horse-trading would strengthen democracy and the parliament in Pakistan.