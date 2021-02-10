European court faults Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled against Turkey in the case of a girl who was forced into prostitution from the age of 12, saying she was not given sufficient legal protection and support. The ECHR said the girl, identified only as N.C. and born in January 1990, had in July 2002 been forced by two women into prostitution.