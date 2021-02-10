close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 10, 2021

Turkey hints at compromise with US

World

AFP
February 10, 2021

ANKARA: Turkey might be willing to not fully deploy the Russian air defence system whose purchase led to US sanctions, the defence minister said in comments published on Tuesday. The United States wants Turkey to decommission the S-400 missiles, which were originally built to target Nato hardware and acquired by Ankara in July 2019.

Latest News

More From World