Don’t let Long Covid ‘fall through the cracks’, WHO warns

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation called on Tuesday for greater research, recognition and rehabilitation for Long Covid sufferers as it brought experts together to share insights into the little-understood condition.

The WHO held the first in a planned series of seminars aimed at expanding understanding of post-Covid conditions, which heard not only from scientists and doctors but also from sufferers themselves. Little is known about why some people, after coming through the acute phase of Covid-19, struggle to recover and suffer ongoing symptoms including tiredness and brain fog as well as cardiac and neurological disorders.

Studies suggest that potentially one in 10 cases may have prolonged symptoms one month after infection -- meaning millions may be suffering from ongoing illness. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that with attention turning in the coronavirus pandemic towards vaccination campaigns, "Long Covid should not fall through the cracks".