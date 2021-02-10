French TV producer, husband targeted by rape probe

Paris: French prosecutors said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation into accusations of child sexual assault against a prominent television producer and his husband, the latest sexual assault case to rock the intellectual elite.

Gerard Louvin, who has produced some of the most popular shows on French television over the last decades, and his husband Daniel Moyne are being investigated for raping and complicity in raping minors, Paris prosecutors said.

The probe was initially opened in January after a complaint was filed by Louvin’s nephew, named as Olivier A. over alleged assault when he was aged 15. Two other separate complaints also alleging sexual assault by the couple have now been merged into this inquiry, prosecutors said. The complaint by Olivier A., now aged 48, accuses Louvin of encouraging rape carried out by his husband Moyne.