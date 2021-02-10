close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
AFP
February 10, 2021

Top Hungarian independent radio forced off air

AFP
February 10, 2021

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s leading independent radio station Klubradio said on Tuesday it had lost an appeal to keep its licence after the media regulator said it had infringed rules, raising new press freedom concerns in the EU member state. "The decision, although expected, was a political one, shameful and cowardly," Andras Arato, head of Klubradio, told AFP, adding that the station would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

