French mayor

PERPIGNAN, France: A far-right mayor in France threw down the gauntlet to the central government on Tuesday by reopening his city’s museums in defiance of coronavirus rules. Arguing that the French needed access to culture despite the threat of Covid-19, Perpignan Mayor Louis Aliot, deputy leader of the far-right National Rally, officially reopened four museums that had been closed since October 30.