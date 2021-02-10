close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 10, 2021

BD vultures

World

AFP
February 10, 2021

Dhaka: Bangladesh has banned a painkiller used widely by farmers to treat cattle in an effort to save the country’s vultures from extinction, the government said Tuesday. The meat of dead cows that have been given Ketoprofen is highly toxic when consumed by the scavenging birds, leading to rapid kidney failure.

Latest News

More From World