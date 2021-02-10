‘Gadget gun’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: The Kalashnikov group, which produces the AK-47 assault rifle, is planning to target hipsters and young people with a gadget-packed shotgun, its director said on Tuesday. Kalashnikov’s director Dmitry Tarasov said the group had developed a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun dubbed the MP-155 Ultima that has a built-in computer and can teach its users how to shoot.