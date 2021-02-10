Indian HR abuses in IHK condemned

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organised a national webinar on "Kashmir: Past, Present and Future" in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Prof Amra Raza, Director, Pakistan Study Centre/Dean, Faculty of Arts & Humanities said the webinar aimed to show solidarity with our brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir, protest the atrocities, cruelty and violence being meted out to Kashmiris.

Dr Khushboo Ijaz, Assistant Professor, Kinnaird College said there had been shortage of food and other basic necessities of life in the valley and the means of communication with the rest of the world had been cut off. Moreover, she stressed that the purchase of property by non-Kashmiris would negatively affect the demography of the area. Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant Professor, University of Education mentioned the brutal killing of innocent Kashmiris and inhuman conditions faced by the people of valley.