Madeeha’s birthday celebrated

LAHORE:Ajoka theatre observed 65th birthday of its founder and theatre icon late Madeeha Gauhar. The ceremony was held in artistically decorated lawn of the house where she spent her childhood, also the venue of the first Ajoka performance in 1984. The ceremony titled ‘Celebrating Madeeha’ was attended by Madeeha’s family, friends and her Ajoka colleagues. The ceremony started with a documentary on the contribution of Madeeha Gauhar for the promotion of socially meaningful theatre in Pakistan. The programme included sitar recital by Ajoka Chair Zara Salman, Violin by Madeeha’s son and Director of Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem.