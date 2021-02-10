Transgenders torture health workers

A group of transgender people subjected two health workers of an anti-typhoid vaccination team to torture in Tibbi City police limits Tuesday. Team workers Azeem and Haider went to the house of transgender Semi. An argument ensued between the transgender and the team workers over a typhoid injection to 10-year-old transgender Payal. They reportedly subjected the team to torture. Later, in police station, both the parties reached reconciliation and the team refused to continue action against them.