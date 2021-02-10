NAB strikes Rs1.20b plea bargain in car scam

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, has made a major breakthrough in a scam of a motor company of Gujranwala as it has struck a plea bargain of Rs1.20 billion with the accused.

The accused, Muzaffar Javed, had agreed for a plea bargain after his arrest and the deal got an approval from an accountability court. According the case details, NAB Lahore initiated an inquiry against accused Muzaffar Javed Butt and his accomplice Usman Riaz after receiving numerous complaints of grabbing money on the pretext of providing handsome profits over public investments. The accused dishonestly collected hefty amounts in the name of the motor company in Gujranwala, whereas, the number of complaints against the accused surged to 647 plausible complaints to the tune of around Rs1.92 billion. After obtaining suffice evidences against the accused, NAB Lahore arrested them in September 2019. In October 2019, NAB Lahore arranged a ceremony at Lahore office in which the bureau distributed eight brand new vehicles and 42 documents of vehicles worth Rs 140 million among the affectees of the case.

During a short span of 18 months, the NAB Lahore region struck two plea bargains in the case of Rs720 million with accused Usman Riaz in March 2020 and the second one with accused Javed Muzaffar Butt of Rs1.20 billion on Tuesday.

remand extended: An accountability court Tuesday extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad until February 22 after recording statement of final prosecution witness.

The Investigation Officer of the case Waheed Ahmad recorded his statement before the court. The court also summoned Investigation Officer for next hearing. The NAB has accused former officer of accumulating millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008.

Meesha case: A magisterial court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case against singer Meesha Shafi and seven others by February 25. The case was registered against them for allegedly running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar. The court has directed the FIA to submit challan against Meesha Shafi.