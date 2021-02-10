close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
AFP
February 10, 2021

Protests erupt in Sudan

World

KHARTOUM: Protests broke out on Tuesday in a key port city, the restive Darfur region and other parts of Sudan over the rising cost of living, witnesses and state media said. A new government team including rebel leaders has been tasked with fixing an economy decimated by decades of US sanctions, mismanagement and civil war under now-ousted president Omar-al-Bashir.

