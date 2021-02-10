Turkey hints at compromise with US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Turkey might be willing to not fully deploy the Russian air defence system whose purchase led to US sanctions, the defence minister said in comments published on Tuesday. The United States wants Turkey to decommission the S-400 missiles, which were originally built to target Nato hardware and acquired by Ankara in July 2019.