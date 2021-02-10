close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 10, 2021

French TV producer, husband targeted by rape probe

World

AFP
February 10, 2021

Paris: French prosecutors said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation into accusations of child sexual assault against a prominent television producer and his husband, the latest sexual assault case to rock the intellectual elite.

Gerard Louvin, who has produced some of the most popular shows on French television over the last decades, and his husband Daniel Moyne are being investigated for raping and complicity in raping minors, Paris prosecutors said.

The probe was initially opened in January after a complaint was filed by Louvin’s nephew, named as Olivier A. over alleged assault when he was aged 15. Two other separate complaints also alleging sexual assault by the couple have now been merged into this inquiry, prosecutors said. The complaint by Olivier A., now aged 48, accuses Louvin of encouraging rape carried out by his husband Moyne.

Latest News

More From World