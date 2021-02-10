BD vultures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dhaka: Bangladesh has banned a painkiller used widely by farmers to treat cattle in an effort to save the country’s vultures from extinction, the government said Tuesday. The meat of dead cows that have been given Ketoprofen is highly toxic when consumed by the scavenging birds, leading to rapid kidney failure.