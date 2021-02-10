close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
AFP
February 10, 2021

Winchester to admit girls

LONDON: Winchester College, one of Britain's oldest and most prestigious private schools, will open its ancient doors to girls for the first time in its six-century history, it announced on Tuesday. The school, founded in 1382 in Hampshire, southern England, said the move was part of "a new vision and significant programme of change".

