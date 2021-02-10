LuckyOne Mall conducted a campaign to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day

Karachi: The concept behind the event was to deliver the message across masses that LuckyOne Mall is with Kashmiris in spirit and supports their efforts in striving towards independence. Taking this opportunity, LuckyOne Mall collaborated with Progressive Public School (Junior Campus) and gave them a platform to show their talent and boost their confidence and develop inter-personal skills.

On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, LuckyOne Mall held various activities at their Open Air Food Street and presented support to Kashmiris. They curated a subtle, energetic and patriotic experiential activities plan and held a special ‘Tribute to the Kashmir’s struggle’ and also presented ‘Unity Parade’, keeping strict adherence to COVID Standard Operating Procedures as posed by the Sindh Government in lieu of the ongoing pandemic.

A wide range of audiences were present and they became a part of the activity including children, bloggers and media representatives. Their presence and participation helped increase the reach of the event. LuckyOne Mall had also partnered with their tenants for gifts that were distributed to the audience with a special Q&A sessions about Kashmir and Pakistan.

The event turned out to be a huge success with all the media attention & praise received from the audience. Team LuckyOne Mall was overwhelmed by the immense response and will continue to organize more of such events to create awareness about causes that help humanity.***