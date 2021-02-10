The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) welfare wing Al-khidmat Foundation has set up an automatic water dispensing filtration plant in Federal B Area’s Block-14.

Addressing the ceremony on Tuesday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said digital cardholders could get potable water 24 hours at Rs one per litre. He said the JI had so far installed around 44 water filtration plants in different parts of the city for citizens.

He said public welfare-oriented tasks were hallmark of the Al-Khidmat Foundation and it was the only party doing welfare work for people across the country without any prejudice.