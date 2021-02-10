Six killed, one dozen injured in road accidents

Six people were killed while a dozen people were injured in road accidents in Karachi on Tuesday. Three people died and another was injured when a speedy trailer hit a rickshaw on Northern Bypass, according to the Mochko police.

Ambulances from different welfare organisations transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital where two of the deceased were identified as 35-year-old Fazil, son of Abdur Rasheed, and Bilal, 37, son of Saeed; whereas, the other deceased and injured person were yet to be identified.

Separately, a man died when an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy where he was identified as 20-year-old Saqib, son of Saleem.

In another accident, a passerby died when a speedy vehicle hit while he was crossing the road on Sharae Faisal, the Airport police said. The body was transported to the JPMC where he was identified as 21-year-old Aftab, son of Ali.

Similarly, 25-year-old Ashraf Ali died when his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle within the remits of the Manghopir police station.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Moreover, around one dozen passengers were injured when the driver of a passenger coach lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding. The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.