Six men booked over murders of two brothers

Police have registered a case against six suspects over the targeted killings of two brothers near the FTC building on Monday.

The FIR was lodged under Section 302/4 on behalf of Sheharyar Shah, son of one of the deceased persons, at the Saddar Police Station. The police said four of the suspects, Syed Shahnawaz Shah, Rehmat Shah, Niaz Shah and Kamal, had been nominated by their names.

The brothers, identified as 50-year-old Syed Sabir Hussain Shah and 48-year-old Syed Abid Hussain Shah, were travelling on a motorcycle when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them near the Kalapul traffic signal, killing them on the spot.

Following the firing, ambulances from a welfare organisation reached the scene and transported the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. District South SSP Zubair Sheikh told the media that the victims were brothers and shot when they were returning home after appearing before a court.

The victims were residents of Chanesar Goth in Mehmoodabad. Police said initial investigations suggested that the incident was the result of a personal enmity, as one of the victims, Sabir, had a dispute with his brother-in-law and both of them had registered cases against each other in the past.

Police investigators said they were gathering details about the victims and their rival group and were also trying to obtain CCTV footage of the incident. Police also seized eight empty shells of a pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross-matching. Abidâ€™s son Sheheryar told the media that his uncleâ€™s in-laws are behind the killing of his father and uncle as his uncle had a dispute with his in-laws after his wife left his home and started living at her parentsâ€™ house.

Sheheryar claimed that Sabirâ€™s in-laws had also registered fake cases against Sajid and Abid at the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan and Mehmoodabad police stations. He said his father and uncle were returning home after appearing before a court for the case registered at the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station.

He appealed to the authorities to take action against the suspects and punish them. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar. He expressed resentment over the recent surge in the firing incidents in the city.