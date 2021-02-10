IOC calls Mori’s sexist comments ‘completely inappropriate’

TOKYO: Sexist comments made by Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori were “completely inappropriate”, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday, as the row over his controversial remarks continues to simmer.

The IOC’s statement came as Japanese media said organisers were planning to meet this week to discuss their response to the uproar.

Several hundred Olympic volunteers have quit since Mori last week said women speak too much in meetings. He has since apologised but not stepped down, and the IOC last week said it considered the matter closed.

But on Tuesday it released a lengthy statement citing its commitment to gender equality and distancing itself from the remarks made by Mori.

“The recent comments of Tokyo 2020 President Mori were absolutely inappropriate and in contradiction to the IOC’s commitments and the reforms of its Olympic Agenda 2020,” it said.

It noted Mori had apologised “and later made a number of subsequent comments”.

After apologising, Mori appeared to dig himself in deeper, however, explaining he “doesn’t speak to women much”.

The IOC made no reference to calls for Mori’s resignation, noting only that Tokyo’s organising committee “also considers his comment to be inappropriate and has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality”.

Japanese media said on Tuesday the organising committee could meet as soon as Friday to discuss its response as calls grow for Mori to resign.