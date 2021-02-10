KP law minister asked to resign over viral video

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister Sultan Mohammad Khan has been asked to resign by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after a viral video allegedly showed him and other lawmakers receiving wads of money ahead of the 2018 Senate elections.

The video shows what appear to be stacks of money atop a table in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPAs. Besides Sultan Mohammad Khan, former party MPA Sardar Idrees, and several other party lawmakers can be seen, according to Geo News. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Mohammad Ali Bacha is also in the video. At one point, one of the people in the video puts the stacks in a bag.

In a statement to Geo News, Bacha strongly rejected the video and said it was edited. He also referred to the stacks as “possibly books”, while Sardar Idrees too said the video was edited and was a “conspiracy”. He also said he would prove he voted for the PTI in the 2018 Senate polls, and praised the Prime Minister’s drive to hold an open ballot.

The government acted swiftly. Shahbaz Gill, the Prime Minister’s aide on Political Communication, tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to ask the KP law minister to resign. “The Prime Minister has given orders to the [KP] Chief Minister. A detailed inquiry will be conducted and a report will be submitted,” he added, and said this was the difference between Imran Khan and “these thieves (the opposition)”.

Shortly after, the Prime Minister himself tweeted. “The videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy and sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt. Cycle of corruption and money laundering is a sordid tale of our political elite,” he said.

He added: “They spend money to come to power and then use this political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media and other decision-makers to consolidate their power and rob nation’s wealth — money laundering it into offshore accounts / foreign assets / palatial residences abroad.”

He then said this is what the Pakistan Democratic Movement “cabal” wants to protect. He said: “This is what the PDM cabal wants to now protect by supporting a corruption-friendly system. We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation.”

Earlier, Gill had tweeted that the video proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance was correct — “after bringing a neutral empire in cricket, Imran Khan now wants to bring a tradition of fair and transparent elections in the Senate”. In a press conference before the law minister was asked to resign, planning minister Asad Umar said the government would take every possible measure within the Constitution, to ensure transparency in the upcoming Senate elections and to end horse-trading in the polling process, state media reported.

Umar said: “It is an open secret that sale purchase of votes has been a tradition in the history of Senate elections in Pakistan.” Umar said the opposition parties, especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP, had too promised in the Charter of Democracy to hold Senate elections in a transparent way, “but now they are faltering from this commitment”.