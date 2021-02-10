close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
Taufeeq named PTF’s senior VP

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Taufeeq has been appointed as one of the senior vice presidents of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) after the latest re-composition of the management committee for session 2021-22.

As Director Sports Pakistan Ordinance Factory, he will represent the organisation in the PTF. Taufeeq is considered as one of the leading sports administrators with vast experience and exposure in the field.

