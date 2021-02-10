Measures stressed to curb price-hike

MINGORA: Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to take measures to control price-hike.

“The administration should ensure monitoring on a daily basis to control and keep prices stable at the district level. For the convenience and information of the people, official tariffs should be displayed in public places and bazaars and monitoring should be done accordingly,” he told a meeting here.

He said that strict action should be taken in case of complaints.

The meeting was convened on the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz to control food prices and keep them stable at government rates, improve cleanliness, prevent encroachments, retrieve government land, prevention of deforestation, illegal mining and holding of regular Khuli Kutchehries in the districts.

Regarding government lands, Zaheerul Islam said Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer Islam said that grabbing of government lands willnot be tolerated and action should be taken wherever there is a situation of grabbing of government lands from any mafia. Commissioner Malakand Division directed the Deputy Commissioners to expedite the proceedings in this regard. Reviewing the cleanliness situation in tourist areas and public places, the commissioner said that proper arrangements should be made for disposal of environmentally harmful waste in tourist places especially in Kalam, Malam Jabba and Kumrat. He issued orders to discourage the use of polythene bags.