Ban on students’ unions protested

MINGORA: The activists of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) on Tuesday staged a protest rally against the ban on students’ union in the educational institutions.Holding placards

and posters against ban on students’ unions outside the press club here, IJT Malakand division nazim Farhad Khan, Naeem Baryal, Adnan, Anees Gul and others said that ban on students’ unions were not acceptable to them and that they would launch a protest movement for their rights.They demanded the government and high-ups of the education department to restore students’ unions forthwith so the students could resolve their problems easily.