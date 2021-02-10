close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 10, 2021

Merged districts to be developed, says CM’s aide

Peshawar

February 10, 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim on Tuesday said the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the economic development of the newly-merged districts.

“The economic rehabilitation programme in the newly-merged districts should be completed as soon as possible to usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region,” Abdul Karim said.

The special assistant to the chief minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing economic rehabilitation programme in North Waziristan and briefed the special assistant on the future course of action, said a handout.

Representatives from the department of relief and rehabilitation, SMEDA, and District Administration North Waziristan attended the meeting. Finally, the special assistant issued instructions to complete the economic rehabilitation programme in North Waziristan as soon as possible and to redress the business losses of the people.

