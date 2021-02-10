Education minister asked to quit

TIMERGARA: JI Youth activists on Tuesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for education to tender resignation on frequent leaks of the NTS papers for recruitment of teachers in the province.

Talking to local journalists here, the JI Youth Wing provincial general secretary Hafeezullah Khaksar also demanded the Peshawar High Court chief justice to take notice of the NTS failure to maintain transparency and merit in its testing services.

He said the government should immediately cancel the tests for various teaching cadres and take action against the elements involved in leaking the papers. He warned to stage a sit-in in front of the Provincial Assembly in Peshawar if the recent test for the PST post was not cancelled.