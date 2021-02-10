New invoice system backed as revenue automation initiative

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an online session said Tuesday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) step to provide tax amnesty to those eateries which have installed Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS) would eventually improve the revenue position of the province.

The tax experts at the session discussed the implications of the KPRA decision to charge five per cent tax from restaurants which had RIMS instead of eight per cent.

Taking part in the session, Muhammad Umair Zeb, a tax expert, said RIMS launched by the KPRA was in fact a technological-based solution that enabled monitoring of sales on real-time basis.

He defended the system and argued that it reduced the human interface and brought transparency in the tax collection process.

Umair Zeb said the KPRA reliance on the use of modern techniques was expected to bring about efficiency and effectiveness in the tax collection.

He said KPRA was set to work in close collaboration with chambers and restaurants associations to ensure the application of this system in all restaurants of KP.

The expert said it was encouraging that the RIMS had been successfully installed in most of the known restaurants operating in the KP.

Umair Zeb said RIMS was a web-based monitoring tool with the help of which invoices issued by the restaurants could be captured and monitored in real-time for the manifestation of KP sales tax collection on services.

He said the restaurant owners needed to adopt the system to own benefits in terms of earning a good reputation and for the benefit of customers, who would not have to pay 8 per cent sales tax on services.

The tax expert said for a country with one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios worldwide, such a move had significant implications.

He said RIMS was a milestone in the ongoing revenue automation initiatives launched by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, KPRA Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah and other members of the authority.